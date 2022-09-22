Gizmore GIZFIT Glow Smartwatch With AMOLED Display Introduced in India

Wearable brand Gizmore has launched the new GIZFIT Glow smartwatch in India. This is the company’s first one to have an AMOLED display and also supports Bluetooth Calling. Here are all the details.

Gizmore GIZFIT Glow: Specs and Features

The GIZFIT Glow has a circular dial and an aluminum body. There are leather straps (in various colors) to go with the watch. It sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality, a screen resolution of 420×420 pixels, and 550 nits of brightness.

There are various health features to access such as a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate sensor, a blood pressure monitor, a stress monitor, and a sleep tracker. The watch also includes a female health tracker and breathing exercises.

The GIZFIT Glow has support for various sports modes, which can be accessed by pressing the crown button. The UI can also be changed using the same for it supports various controls. The smartwatch also has the split-screen feature to use top functions and also comes with Google Assistant and Siri support.

The inbuilt speaker and microphone can enable Bluetooth Calling and you will also be able to control the music via the watch once paired. There’s an IP68 rating too.

Price and Availability

The Gizmore GIZFIT Glow retails at Rs 3,499 but will be available at Rs 2,499 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale, which is now live. It comes in Black, Brown, and Burgundy colors.

Additionally, the company is offering the GIZFIT Ultra and GIZFIT Blaze smartwatches at Rs 1,499 during the Flipkart BBD sale.