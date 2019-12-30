Xiaomi today announced the Xiaomi Watch Color in China — a smartwatch with a circular dial and removable colorful straps that looks quite a bit like the Amazfit GTR smartwatch launched by Xiaomi backed tech-company, Huami.

As is usual with Xiaomi products, the upcoming Xiaomi Watch Color is already making a lot of news, even though the company is yet to announce the pricing, specifications, or features that the smartwatch will bring when it goes on sale on January 3, 2020.

In light of the new smartwatch from Xiaomi, Huami has now slashed the prices of the Amazfit GTR in China by a considerable amount, probably owing to pressure towards maintaining sales of its smartwatch with Xiaomi’s offering so close on the horizon. After the price cut, the 47mm variant of the Amazfit GTR is available at ￥769 (~₹7,700) as compared to its launch price of ￥999 (~₹10,000). The smaller 42mm variant of the Amazfit GTR is now available for ￥589 (~₹5,900) as compared to its launch price of ₹799 (~₹8,000).

As far as we can tell, the price cut is only applicable in China, with the Amazfit GTR selling at its original price at online stores in India. You can buy the smartwatch from Amazon for a price of ₹9,999 for the 42mm variant, and ₹10,999 for the 47mm variant.