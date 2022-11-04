Amazfit Band 7 with a Large AMOLED Display Introduced in India

Amazfit has introduced a new smart band called the Amazfit Band 7 in India. It looks a lot like the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro launched globally last month and comes with an AMOLED display, up to 18 days of battery life, and more. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Amazfit Band 7: Specs and Features

The Amazfit Band 7 has a rectangular 1.47-inch AMOLED display with an HD screen resolution and the Always-On-Display (AOD) functionality. While this is slightly smaller than the 1.64-inch screen of Xiaomi’s latest smart band, it is touted to be 112% wider than the Amazfit Band 5. Users can try up to 50 watch faces.

The smart band gets the ability to measure the heart rate, SpO2 levels, and stress levels. These can be tracked at the same time for a quick health status update. The band can also record sleep quality and daytime naps.

There are around 120 inbuilt sports modes to track physical activities. The Amazfit Band 7 can automatically detect 4 everyday activities, like walking, jogging, and more. The Amazfit Band 7 runs Zepp OS and has built-in Alexa too.

It has a 232mAh battery onboard, which can last up to 18 days on average and up to 28 days in battery saver mode. The smart band supports 5ATM water resistance and can work while swimming. There’s support for the self-developed motion recognition ExerSenseTM algorithm and the brand’s PeakBeatsTM exercise status algorithm.

Price and Availability

The Amazfit Band 7 retails at Rs 3,499 but will be available at Rs 2,999 on November 8, its first sale date. It will be available to buy via Amazon and Amazfit’s official website.

The Band 7 comes in Classic Black and Elegant Beige colorways.