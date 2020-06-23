Alongside its Predator gaming lineup refresh, Acer also launched a revamped Swift 5 laptop at the [email protected] online event today. This refresh sees the company add the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core processors under the hood of this premium and lightweight laptop. It appears to be the first laptop to arrive with Intel’s next-gen processor and integrated graphics.

Acer Swift 5: Specs and Features

Acer Swift 5 carries forward its legacy of being a beautiful productivity machine. It only weighs around 1 kilogram (2.2lbs) with a maximum thickness of 14.95mm (0.59-inch), making it super portable. A major upgrade to the design, in line with the Coronavirus pandemic, is the antimicrobial coating that’s applied to the complete laptop. It includes an antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass for the display and the body coating is optional.

On the front, Acer Swift 5 features a 14-inch Full-HD IPS touchscreen display with narrow bezels all around. The bezels are very minimal but you will still find a webcam up-top. The panel supports 72 percent NTSC color gamut, 300 nits of peak brightness, and boasts a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, Acer Swift 5 is powered by the upcoming 11th-Gen Intel Core processors that include Intel’s integrated graphics memory based on the new Xe architecture. You even get a dedicated graphics card, i.e the Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU, along with up to 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 1TB PCle SSD storage.

As for the ports, you get a USB Type-C Thunderbolt, HDMI, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack on the right edge. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 802.11ac (WiFi 6).

Acer Swift 5 comes equipped with a 56Wh battery that the company claims can easily provide you 24-hour battery life. It can also be fast-charged with 30 minutes of juice offering 4 hours of battery backup.

Price and Availability

It has been priced starting at $999.99 (around Rs. 75,500) and will go on sale starting from October in the US. It comes in two color variants, namely Mist Green and Safari Gold.

So yeah, it’s a complete package for users who are looking for lightweight ultrabooks to work from home – one which will be a joy to use and carry to the office in the future.