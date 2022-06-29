Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop with 12th-Gen Intel CPU, RTX 2050 GPU Launched in India

Acer has expanded its Aspire lineup with the launch of a new gaming laptop in India today. The company has unveiled the Acer Aspire 5 with the latest 12th-Gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU at an attractive price point. Here’s everything you need to know about this laptop:

Acer Aspire 5: Specifications

The Acer Aspire 5, like many laptops on the market right now, features a metal top cover and an elevating hinge design. The latter lifts up the laptop from the surface you’re using it on to improve airflow. The laptop includes a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD display with an 81.18% screen-to-body ratio, and Acer Blue Light Shield and Color Intelligence for improved accuracy and viewing experience.

Under the hood, this Acer gaming laptop is powered by the latest 12th-Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor along with the RTX 2050 GPU (4GB VRAM) that was unveiled back in December 2021. As for the thermals, the laptop packs dual cooling fans and dual copper thermal pipes, along with an air inlet keyboard to improve head management.

You also get 8GB of DDR4 RAM onboard, and the Acer Aspire 5 supports dual-channel memory and RAM upgrade up to 32GB using two soDIMM modules. There’s also support for expandable dual SSDs up to 2TB. Moreover, the laptop includes a 720p HD webcam and a fingerprint reader for additional security. As for the connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support, along with a Thunderbolt 4 port, 3 USB-A ports, and an HDMI port.

Price and Availability

Acer Aspire 5 comes in a single i5 configuration and is priced at Rs 62,990 in India. You can buy this gaming laptop from Amazon India, Acer’s official website, and offline retailers, including Croma and Acer Exclusive Stores.

Buy Acer Aspire 5 from Amazon (Rs 62,990)