With the rise of wireless technology and the removal of the headphone jack from smartphones, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have become all the rage in the current scenario. We have seen many companies like Vivo, LG, Panasonic, and Razer come up with TWS earbuds to meet the increasing demand for these. Now, there is one small start-up that aims to “change the game of wireless earbuds” with its new product, which is obviously, a pair of TWS earbuds.

The Hyphen 2, developed by the same Swiss startup, Rolling Square that brought us the super-handy inCharge 6 cable, is a pair of wireless earbuds aiming to deliver immersive audio. Although the design of the earbuds looks pretty similar to other earbuds in the market, the Hyphen 2 comes with a massive amount of battery backup.

36 Hours of Playtime?

Now, the Hyphen 2 comes with all the cool features that you might expect in high-end TWS earbuds. However, the highlighting feature of this product is its battery life.

Rolling Square claims that the earbuds can last up to nine whole hours with a single charge. That is pretty insane, considering most of the current earbuds provide max to max 5-6 hours of playtime with a single charge.

Moreover, the charging case, which comes with an integrated gyroscope, provides an additional 27 hours of power for the earbuds. This takes the total playtime of the earbuds to a whopping 36 hours. Apart from this, the company also installed a patented 3-pin charging system that can juice up the earbuds for 6 hours of playtime in just 15 minutes of charging.

The Hyphen 2, for maintaining efficient and stable connections with your smartphone, also packs “one of the most stable and compact Bluetooth 5 chipsets ever made by Qualcomm”. Also, users can control just about anything, from media playback to answer and reject calls, with various touch and tap gestures.

Keeping all the features aside, these powerful earbuds come in an array of beautiful colors including a soft, pastel-y pink shade.

The company is currently running an Indiegogo campaign for the product and has already crossed its funding goal from 3511 backers. You can pre-order the device for yourself or for someone you love for €58 (~Rs 5,027). The company aims to start shipping the orders from the end of this year.

You can check out the official video for the Hyphen 2 right below.