Another young chap lost his life to PUBG Mobile addiction earlier this week. Yeah, the COVID-19 pandemic has everyone stuck at home to curb the spread. This has led a lot of young individuals to resort to gaming in their free time.

A 16-year-old boy recently passed away while playing the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, days on end without taking any breaks. He did not just skip meals but also forgot to drink water while being pre-occupied with the game, as reported by The Hindu.

Due to his negligence, the 16-year-old fell sick due to dehydration and was rushed to a private hospital. He tested negative for COVID-19 but suffered from extreme diarrhea and died while undergoing treatment on Monday. He is said to be from Jujjulakunta village in Dwaraka Tirumala Mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district.

This is not the first death related to ‘chromic mobile gaming addiction’ in India. In recent months, we have seen a 25-year-old succumb to death after suffering a cardiac arrest while shouting commands in-game. Another 16-year-old recently spent over Rs. 16 lakhs from his father’s savings on in-game items.

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) police set up a Cyber Peace Foundation and Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children in response to this grave passing away. August has been declared as ‘Cyber Safe Month’ and will see them educate the public, particularly for school and college-going students and youth, about cybercrimes.

In its bid against Chinese apps and technology use in India, the government is said to be looking to place a ban on PUBG Mobile in India. It has already banned close to 59 apps, which includes CamScanner, TikTok, and a myriad of Xiaomi apps in India.