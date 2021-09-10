Zhiyun Smooth Q3 and Weebill 2 Gimbals Launched in India Starting at Rs. 9,000

Zhiyun India recently launched two new gimbals in India — the Zhiyun Smooth Q3 and Weebill 2. While the Smooth Q3 is meant for use with smartphones, the Weebill 2 is targeted at DSLR users in the country.

Zhiyun Smooth Q3 and Weebill 2 Gimbals

Zhiyun Smooth Q3 is a three-axis gimbal with a rotatable fill light and 17 smart templates. It offers 4,300k warm-toned integrated fill light with three brightness adjustment levels. You get a touch button control for 180-degree front and rear lighting.

The Smooth Q3 comes with gesture controls, and Smart Follow 3.0 Object Tracking. It also offers an instant Dolly Zoom and Magic Clone Panorama. You can press the trigger button to mark the target and activate a smart following feature. The gimbal supports Android phones and iPhones. A single charge offers up to 15 hours of usage and the charging time is 3 hours.

Coming to Zhiyun Weebill 2, the DSLR gimbal features a 2.88-inch color HD touchscreen with full camera controls. The company says that you can access one-touch smart follow, timelapse, and gesture controls from the touchscreen.

It is designed for mirrorless and DSLR camera and lens combinations such as Sony A7S3 24-70 F2.8, Lumix S5 + 24-105 F4, Canon R6+ 15-35 F2.8, Nikon 6II + 24-70 F4, and Fujifilm X- H1+ 16- 55 F2.8, for instance. The charging time of Weebill 2 is 1.6 hours and you get 9 hours of usage on a full charge.

Price and Availability

Check out the price of Zhiyun Smooth Q3 and Weebill 2 gimbals below:

Smooth Q3 – Rs. 9,000

Smooth Q3 Combo – Rs. 10,500

Weebill 2 – Rs. 49,000

Weebill 2 Combo – Rs. 59,000

Weebill 2 Pro – Rs. 75,000

Zhiyun Smooth Q3 and Weebill 2 gimbals are available on Amazon India and Flipkart. You will also find them in leading camera stores across India.