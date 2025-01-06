Home > News > CES 2025: Yukai’s New Adorable Mini Robots Can Cool Food and Steal Hearts

CES 2025: Yukai's New Adorable Mini Robots Can Cool Food and Steal Hearts

Nekojiji FuFu and Mirumi robots in action
Image Credit: Yukai Engineering
In Short
  • Folks over at Yukai Engineering revealed two robots — Nékojita FuFu and Mirumi at CES 2025.
  • Nékojita FuFu can cool down your food and is useful for people with low tolerance for hot food.
  • Mirumi can surprise people by turning its head toward them using sensors.

Last year, we saw Robots kind-of make it into various streams, including households, but who said robots need to be huge to be fun? That’s exactly what people over at Yukai Engineering have proved with their two mini robots revealed at CES 2025. They’re not just cute but functional as well.

The two new Yukai Engineering mini robots are Nékojita FuFu and Mirumi. The former translates to “Cat tongue” and is for people who have low tolerance for hot food, which is prominent among the Japanese. The robot solves the issue where manually blowing on food to cool it down could get you some side eyes from the people around you. That’s because it’s considered unhygienic.

Nekojiji FuFu mini robot made by Yukai Engineering mounted on a cup with hot liquid
Image Credit: Yukai Engineering

Nékojita FuFu clings on to a cup or bowl and blows air to cool the food off. Yukai Engineering says the mini robot uses a special algorithm to imitate a person blowing the food, for maximum affect.

The other robot Mirumi is kind of like an owl or a sloth-like (?) mini yokai that mounts on a purse. While it doesn’t do anything useful like Nékojita FuFu, it can surprise people by turning its head toward them. It rotates its head in several ways, and does it using motion and proximity sensors. Pretty cool, right?

Mirumi toy robot clinging to a bag
Image Credit: Yukai Engineering

The firm says it was “designed to re-create people’s joyful experiences of noticing a human baby as he/she tries to interact with them”.

As for the availability, Yukai Engineering could release the Nékojita FuFu in mid-2025 and will cost you $25. However, the date of release and price of Mirumi are still unknown. Although, we expect it to go for around the same price as Nékojita FuFu.

What are your thoughts on these robots? Let us know in the comments.

