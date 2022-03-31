YouTube TV App on iPhone and iPad Gains Picture-in-Picture (PiP) Mode Support

YouTube has been experimenting with the much-anticipated picture-in-picture (PiP) mode for iOS users for a long time. While the feature is available for YouTube Premium subscribers on iOS and iPadOS, the video platform is only previewing the feature for general users and we don’t really know when it will be available. However, as some sigh of relief, the company has started rolling out the support for PiP for its YouTube TV app on iOS and iPadOS. Let’s take a look at the details below.

YouTube TV App Gains Picture-in-Picture on iOS

YouTube recently took to Twitter to announce the rollout of the picture-in-picture mode for iPhones and iPads. The company says users can simply swipe up from the bottom of the screen while watching a video on the YouTube TV app to get into PiP mode. You can check out the tweet attached right below. iPhone & iPad users 🔊



We’re happy to share that picture-in-picture is now rolling out to your iOS 15+ devices. Simply select a video to watch and swipe ⬆️ from the bottom of the screen to return to the device's homepage. The video can scale down and move across your screen.— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 30, 2022

It is revealed that once a user enters the PiP mode, the video will scale down and they will be able to freely move it around their screen on their iPhones or iPads.

This will come in handy when users want to scroll through another app while watching YouTube TV content. The PiP mode also prevents users from accidentally closing a video that they are watching on the YouTube TV app as closing the app will automatically trigger the PiP mode. Users can then close the PiP window by simply swiping it away from their screen if needed.

Now, coming to the availability, YouTube says that the feature is currently rolling out to all users across the world. However, as per a recent 9to5Google report, the PiP mode in the YouTube TV app is not yet widely available for users as of now.

Nonetheless, we can expect it to slowly roll out to YouTube TV users. So, if you do not see it live on your iPhone or iPad device yet, be sure to update the app from the App Store or check at a later time.

As for PiP on YouTube, a YouTube spokesperson told The Verge that it is still testing the feature and is expected to make it available to all in the coming months in the US. It remains to be seen when the PiP feature will arrive for the main YouTube app on iOS globally. Hence, stay tuned for updates.