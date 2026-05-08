Nintendo Announces Increased Switch 2 and Online Membership Prices

Amid all the hype surrounding the upcoming Generation 10 title Pokemon Winds and Waves for the Switch 2, Nintendo has dropped some unexpected news, and players aren’t too happy about it. The company has officially decided to increase the prices of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles and online memberships across multiple regions, including Japan, the US, Canada, and Europe.

Nintendo Switch 2 and Online Membership Price Changes List

The Nintendo Switch 2 price increase was officially announced on Nintendo’s official website. According to the announcement, the revised pricing for consoles and online memberships will go into effect starting September 1, 2026, across the US, Canada, and Europe.

To justify the price increase, Nintendo said it is “in light of changes in market conditions.” Below, you can find a detailed breakdown of the updated prices for Nintendo Switch 2:

United States : $499.99 (was $449.99)

: $499.99 (was $449.99) Canada : $679.99 (was $629.99)

: $679.99 (was $629.99) Europe: €499.99 (was €469.99)

Unfortunately, for users in Japan and South Korea, the price hike will be in effect much earlier than in other parts of the world. Starting May 25, 2026, Japanese and Korean users can expect the following changes in the price of Nintendo Switch consoles and Nintendo Switch Online Membership plans:

Nintendo Switch 2 Japanese-Language System : ¥59,980 (was ¥49,980)

: ¥59,980 (was ¥49,980) Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) : ¥47,980 (was ¥37,980)

: ¥47,980 (was ¥37,980) Nintendo Switch : ¥43,980 (was ¥32,978)

: ¥43,980 (was ¥32,978) Nintendo Switch Lite: ¥29,980 (was ¥21,978)

Nintendo Switch Online Membership Prices

Individual Membership (1 Month): ¥400 (was ¥306)

¥400 (was ¥306) Individual Membership (3 Months): ¥1,000 (was ¥815)

¥1,000 (was ¥815) Individual Membership (12 Months): ¥3,000 (was ¥2,400)

¥3,000 (was ¥2,400) Family Membership (12 Months): ¥5,800 (was ¥4,500)

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Prices

Individual Membership (12 Months): ¥5,900 (was ¥4,900)

¥5,900 (was ¥4,900) Family Membership (12 Months): ¥9,900 (was ¥8,900)

Image Credit: Nintendo

The price increase didn’t surprise users, especially with the massive demand for Nintendo Switch 2 in Japan. Over the past few months, the hype around Nintendo’s next-generation lineup has only continued to grow, and that demand was expected to impact pricing sooner or later.

A big reason behind that anticipation is the upcoming Generation 10 title, Pokemon Winds and Waves, which is expected to launch in 2027. With a major Pokemon release on the horizon, many players were already expecting Nintendo to capitalize on the momentum surrounding the new console.

Now, the company said they expect to sell 16.5 million units of Switch 2 as the fiscal year ends on March 31, 2027. Unfortunately for the red brand, it is lower than their previous 19.86 million sales. Nintendo isn’t the only company making changes. The price drop for Xbox Game Pass was also reported a few days ago.

So, what are your thoughts on the Nintendo Switch 2 price increase? Are you planning to get one now? Let us know in the comments below.