Xbox CEO Pulls the Plug on Copilot for Xbox and Honestly Nobody’s Mourning

Within months of stepping into the CEO role, Asha Sharma has now axed the Copilot system on console and mobile. The Gaming Copilot, dubbed the new personal AI companion for Xbox gamers, is set to disappear soon, as the new Xbox CEO aims to take Xbox back to its glory days.

Xbox CEO Axes Copilot Development for Consoles and Mobile

After years of struggle, Xbox is on the right track under the leadership of Asha Sharma, and 2026 might be its biggest year yet. The new chief has been making drastic changes to Xbox after replacing Phil Spencer, and her latest action is to shut down the troublesome Gaming Copilot on mobile and console. “We will begin winding down Copilot on mobile and will stop development of Copilot on console,” said Asha in an X post earlier today.

Image Credit: Xbox (via X/@asha_shar)

This comes as part of the new shift at the studios, where Xbox pioneers have been promoted. And more new members from the Core AI department have joined in the Xbox revolution. When Asha Sharma, the former president of Microsoft’s Core AI product, took charge as the new Xbox CEO in February, every Xbox console owner was concerned about whether the new chief would ram AI down our throats.

However, Asha Sharma has been making it clear since day one that there will be no soulless AI slop in the Xbox gaming ecosystem from now on. The new chief has been addressing the issues raised among players and devs. It’s great to see that the chief is not just ready to but also actively retiring features that don’t align with Xbox’s future.

Everyone is now praising the cancellation of Gaming Copilot on social media platforms, and not a single soul is mourning the termination. The new CEO strives to strengthen the relationship with the Xbox audience, which is clearly reflected in her latest actions. This is yet another step in the right direction for Xbox to return to its prime.

Back in the day, whenever new Xbox news came out, we always knew it was going to be something bad. I, for one, am so glad that those times are behind us now. With the Gaming Copilot for consoles and mobile officially sunsetted, everyone can now let out a sigh of relief.

Is it just me, or is everyone feeling like that Thanos resting meme right now? Let us know your thoughts about Xbox finally shelving the Gaming Copilot in the comments below.