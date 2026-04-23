Xbox Game Pass Is Reportedly Getting a “Build Your Own Plan” Feature

Xbox has long been one of the leading console and PC gaming services that gamers rely on. However, that reliance has taken a toll over the years with increasing Game Pass prices, which have finally seen a cut after the new chief, Asha Sharma, took the reins. Now, after the Xbox Game Pass price cut, the service is rumored to be getting a Build Your Own Plan feature, which can further see a reduction in costs.

Xbox Game Pass Will Allow Gamers to Build Their Own Plan With Cheaper Prices

According to Windows Central’s Jez Corden, Microsoft is working on a new version of the Xbox Game Pass plan, which will allow users to choose the features that they want to include in their subscription. This is a long-term plan that the company is looking to implement to make the service more flexible and affordable to gamers.

With the latest pricing for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate coming down to $22.99 from $29.99 per month, the top plan includes new games on day one, add on subscriptions like Fortnite Crew, EA Play, and Ubisoft+ Classics.

Image Credit: Xbox

However, the “build your own plan” model is touted to replace all the fixed packages, like the XGP Essential, Premium, and Ultimate, or run alongside them. On the other hand, the custom plan may also see some reductions like the exclusion of Xbox Cloud Gaming and Fortnite Crew subscription, thus allowing subscribers to include only the day one access games in their benefits.

In addition to the above, more benefits related to the World of Warcraft, Minecraft Realms subscriptions, or even Netflix, and a long-awaited Xbox Game Pass Family Plan are being discussed. Several API leaks on the backend reveal that two subscription tiers, codenamed “Duet” and “Triton,” are already in active testing.

While nothing is set in stone as of yet, Xbox chief Asha Sharma hints that plans may change as per user feedback. With Xbox Game Pass prices finally dipping and the exclusion of Call of Duty games on day one, things may finally turn around for Xbox fans. Or you can just wait for another Project Helix announcement before you make a switch to an Xbox this year.