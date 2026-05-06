New Xbox Boot Up Sound and Animation Are Coming Next Week

Microsoft is continuing its return to the roots of Xbox and what makes it special. CEO Asha Sharma has just unveiled a brand new Xbox boot up sound and animation, which is set to go live next week. This comes after the recent rebranding from Microsoft Gaming back to simply Xbox and the reveal of a new, redesigned logo that is now rolling out across platforms.

Xbox Reveals New Boot Up Sequence as Part of Its Recent Pivot

In an X post shared by Asha Sharma, the Xbox CEO revealed the new boot up sound and animation that will greet players every time they launch their consoles. For many gamers, the boot up sequence is an incredibly special and kind of a sacred part of their console’s identity, and the new boot up sequence aims to revitalise that feeling among players. According to the post, the boot up will go live on all current-gen Xbox consoles next week, on May 13, 2026.

New boot up coming next Wednesday. Sound on! pic.twitter.com/9HHrZHwjpH — Asha (@asha_shar) May 6, 2026

The new Xbox boot up animation features the glassy sphere logo emerging from the darkness and pulsating with light, with an ethereal background sound that feels like a slowed-down version of the Xbox Series X boot sound. While this isn’t the biggest change by any means, it is another step towards Xbox regaining its identity and not being sold under the Microsoft Gaming banner anymore.

With the “We Are Xbox” campaign in full swing, Asha Sharma seems hellbent on breathing new life into the console, something that the brand definitely needed after a series of falling sales. Plus now that the Xbox boss also axed the console and mobile Copilot, players have even more reason to celebrate.

What do you think about the new Xbox boot up sound and animation? Do you think it captures the feeling of starting up your Xbox well? Tell us in the comments below!