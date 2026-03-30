Xbox Games Showcase 2026 is Stacked with New Games and Gears of War Direct

Xbox Games Showcase is confirmed to return for a new edition this Summer, featuring major announcements from the Microsoft-owned publisher. Scheduled for June 7, the event will once again be a doubleheader with the broader showcase being followed by a Gears of War: E-Day direct. Here’s everything we know so far about the 2026 Xbox Games Showcase.

Xbox Games Showcase This Summer Promises “Huge News” About First-Party Games

Xbox’s Summer showcases are a known quantity after over a decade of scheduled events. So, the announcement of the 2026 Xbox Games Showcase didn’t exactly catch anyone off guard. The news was relayed through the company’s official social media accounts, as well as the personal handle of freshly appointed CEO Asha Sharma.

Image Credit: Xbox

Team Green’s commander-in-chief made sure to highlight that the event will be returning to Los Angeles this year. This move commemorates Xbox’s 25th anniversary, since LA has held a majority of the company’s showcases. In fact, the event only moved away from the city in 2021 after E3 announced its dissolution.

As always, the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase will air live on the publisher’s official YouTube and Twitch channels at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET/6 PM BST) on June 7, 2o26. Seeing as this is a landmark year for Xbox, you can safely look forward to major reveals and, more importantly, deep dives on games such as Fable, Halo: Campaign Evolved, and Gears of War: E-Day. We will likely receive concrete release dates for all three titles during the showcase.

Xbox could also use the event to give fans a first look at Project Helix – the next generation of the publisher’s hardware. Initial reports have all but confirmed that the “console” will essentially be a powerful gaming PC running a custom Xbox-themed UI. Its price will adequately reflect the premium components tucked inside, so don’t expect anything less than $800.

Just like every year, Xbox FanFest will return at the Showcase. And on this occasion, it will “look back at the last 25 years, alongside a forward view of what’s next.”

So, are you excited for the 2026 Xbox Games Showcase? Let us know in the comments below.