Xbox Confirms New Project Helix Hardware Details and Alpha Date

Xbox is rapidly revealing new information about its next-gen hardware, currently codenamed ‘Project Helix.’ The hybrid PC offering is a major departure from the traditional consoles that Xbox is known for, representing just how wildly the company’s business outlook has changed.

The publisher’s freshly appointed CEO, Asha Sharma, had previously announced that Project Helix will play both your PC and Xbox games. Long-standing rumors about the hybrid PC plugged in the remaining gaps, effectively confirming that Microsoft is developing an expensive PC that brings Windows and Xbox together, allowing users to play games from virtually every PC storefront. And now, thanks to Xbox’s recent GDC presentation, we have an idea of what Project Helix will be packing under the hood.

Xbox Project Helix to Use Custom AMD SOC, Alpha Versions Slated for 2027

Image Credit: Xbox

As seen in this image from Xbox’s GDC presentation, here’s what Project Helix’s hardware features include:

Powered by Custom AMD SOC

Next-gen raytracing performance and capabilities

AMD FSR Next support

Next-gen ML upscaling

New ML Multi-frame generation

Next-gen regeneration for RT and Path Tracing

Deep Texture Compression

Xbox reiterated that Project Helix plays both your Xbox console and PC games. On top of this, Jason Ronald, Vice President of Next Generation, confirmed that alpha versions of the hardware will begin shipping to developers in 2027.

In an offical blog post, he also had this to say about the vision behind this hardware pivot, “As games increasingly span devices, we’re breaking down the barriers between console and PC games for more seamless cross-device play, and we’re making the Xbox experience consistent across screens. This also gives developers a simpler, more unified path to reach more players while helping reduce development costs.”

From the sounds of it, Xbox could be targeting a holiday 2027 release for Project Helix. It’ll be interesting to see whether this attracts a direct response from Sony, forcing them to push through with a similar release window for the PlayStation 6.

So, what do you make of Project Helix’s hardware specs? Let us know in the comments.