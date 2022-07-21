Xbox Gets Support for Discord’s Voice Chats

Microsoft’s Xbox gaming console now supports Discord voice chats, allowing gamers to easily chat with others while gaming on their consoles. The integration appears like a much-needed one for it allows people to use the same voice channel on multiple platforms. However, the setup process is rather complicated.

Now Use Discord Voice Chats on Xbox

Discord voice chats are now available for those who are part of the Xbox Insiders and will work with the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. This functionality will be widely available for all people later this year.

The process involves a few steps but these are a bit confusing. You are first required to connect your Xbox and Discord accounts and this needs to be even if you have done this before in the past. For this, you will have to select the Connections option under User Settings and follow the on-screen prompts to get it done. This integration will show your Gamertag, current game activity, and more in your profile.

Image: Discord

Now, you will have to transfer your Discord voice call to Xbox. This will need the Xbox mobile app available on both Android and iOS. Select the Voice channel you desire and then the option to transfer the call to your Xbox. Once the whole process is done, you will be able to use Discord on Xbox. This process needs to be repeated for every Discord Voice channel you want to transfer to the Xbox.

Image: Discord

In case you end up using this integration, don’t forget to share your thoughts on this with us in the comments. If you aren’t an Insider yet and want to try Discord on Xbox right away, become a member from here.