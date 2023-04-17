WWDC 2023 Expected to See the Apple Headset, New MacBooks, and More: Gurman

With the WWDC 2023 dates officially announced, June is shaping up to be an exciting month for Apple. To add to the excitement, it seems like Apple is finally going to unveil its much-awaited mixed-reality headset and a lot more, as suggested by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Here are the details to know.

WWDC 2023: Expected Announcements

According to Gurman’s latest Power On Newsletter, Apple’s AR/VR headset (possibly called the Reality Pro) will be the key highlight of the event. And to support the company’s much-rumored, first mixed reality headset, there will be xrOS too. This has been rumored in the past and is expected to offer better app support.

New MacBooks are also expected to launch during WWDC 2023. Apple might be working on some major Macbook models like the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air, an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, and much more. We can at least expect some of this latest hardware to be unveiled at WWDC 2023. However, these may not use the latest M3 chips and instead, might be powered by last year’s M2 chips.

Image: MacBook Pro (14-inch)

On the software end, it would be obvious; the introduction of the next-gen iOS 17, macOS 14, iPad OS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. While we do not know what these updates are going to bring, if we go by Gurman’s newsletter, “these updates are just going to be incremental and ‘aren’t likely to offer major new features.”

Although, he has previously hinted at some ‘good to have‘ features for iOS 17. Also, it is very likely that Apple will announce its software overhaul to permit app sideloading on iPhones. The only major update could be for the WatchOS. It would be interesting to see how this pans out.

Overall, there are a lot of exciting announcements that WWDC 2023 promises to bring. From the latest hardware announcements to software improvements, WWDC 2023 can be one of Apple’s most significant events to date. If you want to know more about the WWDC 2023 predictions, you can check out our in-depth article too. We will be sure to keep you in the loop and send the latest news your way!