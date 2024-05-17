Wuthering Waves Leak: You Don’t Have to Waste Pulls for Constellations, You Can Buy Them

Wuthering Waves is very close to release, and we cannot wait for the reveal livestream to give us official information about the latest updates before the release. One of the recent leaks reveals that Wuthering Waves will allow players to buy copies of characters using the in-game currency Afterglow Corals.

Although this is less of a leak and more of a feature from the CBT2, Wuthering Waves content creator Kayanza revealed/reminded on X (Twitter) that players can purchase duplicates of 5-star and 4-star characters directly from the in-game shop instead of pulling further on their banners. Interesting fact about #WutheringWaves shop! 🚨



You can buy up to two copies of 5-star characters on the shop using Afterglow Corals. Afterglow Coral is the currency you get when you pull copies of characters you already have.



For limited characters the copies are only… pic.twitter.com/hPMPMPjdvD— Kayanza (@kayanza_gaming) May 17, 2024

In most gacha games, duplicates of a character unlock special abilities. For example, Constellations in Genshin Impact or Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail.

The character duplicates are a big source of income for gacha games, as they encourage players to try and pull for the same character in the banner. However, in Wuthering Waves, players can simply use Afterglow Corals, which are received after pulling copies of characters they already have (including 4-star copies) to buy up to two character copies from the shop.

Image Courtesy: Wuthering Waves

This means players can save up the Afterglow Corals and invest in their favorite character’s duplicates/waveband from the shop, instead of pulling for them on banners and putting it up to chance. However, even though this feature was available in the CBT2, we don’t have any official indication of whether it will be available on release.

If this feature is available in Wuthering Waves on release, then it is a big improvement compared to other gacha games. Share your thoughts about this leak in the comment section below.