Wuthering Waves First Banner Leaked — Jiyan and Yinlin

Wuthering Waves is right around the corner with the release date timer ticking every day. The game features a similar banner style to other popular gacha games like Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact. At the release of the game, Wuthering Waves will supposedly feature one standard banner overall, and one limited banner for each phase of the version. Other than that, there are leaks about a special 5-star selector starting banner, which will guarantee a 5-star character of the player’s choice in their first pity pull. Here is a complete guide on the Wuthering Waves’ first banner based on credible leaks.

Wuthering Waves Phase 1 Leaked Banner (May 22 – June 11)

Jiyan (Image Courtesy: Wuthering Waves)

The first Wuthering Waves limited character banner is expected to feature the 5-star character Jiyan, who is an Aero Broadblade user. Alongside them, the 4-star characters Danjin, Chixia, and Mortefi are expected to feature.

All 5-star limited characters expected in Phase 1:

Jiyan | Aero | Broadblade

All 4-star limited characters expected in Phase 1:

Danjin | Havoc | Sword

Chixia | Fusion | Pistols

Mortefi | Fusion | Pistols

Wuthering Waves Phase 2 Leaked Banner (June 11-July 01)

Yinlin (Image Courtesy: Wuthering Waves)

The second phase of the Wuthering Waves 1.0 banner is expected to feature the 5-star character Yinlin, the Electro Rectifier user. Other than that, we haven’t seen any leaks about the 4-star characters for phase 2.

All 5-star limited characters expected in Phase 2:

Yinlin | Electro | Rectifier

All 4-star limited characters expected in Phase 2:

TBA

TBA

TBA

Wuthering Waves Standard Banner

Image Courtesy: Wuthering Waves

The first Wuthering Waves standard banner is expected to feature Calcharo, Verina, Encore, Lingyang, and Jianxin. Other than the five 5-star characters, the Standard banner should also feature all the nine 4-star characters — Aalto, Baizhi, Chixia, Danjin, Mortefi, Sanhua, Taoqi, Yangyang, and Yuanwu.

The standard banner in Wuthering Waves is expected to be available for the entire version and remain unchanged, like other Gacha games.

All 5-star characters expected in the Standard Banner:

Calcharo | Electro | Broadblade

Verina | Spectro | Rectifier

Encore | Fusion | Rectifier

Lingyang | Glacio | Gauntlet

Jianxin | Aero | Gauntlet

All 4-star characters expected in the Standard Banner:

Aalto | Aero | Pistol

Baizhi | Glacio | Rectifer

Chixia | Fusion | Pistol

Danjin | Havoc | Sword

Mortefi | Fusion | Pistol

Sanhua | Glacio | Sword

Taoqi | Havoc | Broadblade

Yangyang | Aero | Sword

Yuanwu | Electro | Gauntlet

The 5-star Standard banner characters are also rumored to feature in a beginner banner, where players can select one of the characters and summon them guaranteed after hitting the soft pity. We have made a guide on which standard character you should pull on release, so definitely give it a read.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 Expected Banner

Jinhsin (left) and Changli (right) (Image Courtesy: Wuthering Waves)

Wuthering Waves has recently introduced two new characters through their drip marketing campaign and they are expected to feature in the 1.1 version. The two characters expected to feature in the 1.1 version of Wuthering Waves are Changli and Jinhsi.

There is very little information on both Changli and Jinhsi, as Wuthering Waves has not even mentioned their element or weapon type. So far from the trailers, we know that Jinhsi is chosen by a dragon and can summon dragons to attack. She is expected to be very strong. On the other hand, Changli has yet to appear in any of the Wuthering Waves trailers, at least from what we have seen.

So, that’s it. The upcoming Wuthering Waves reveal livestream will finally shed some light on the first Wuthering Waves banner. Share the character you are planning to pull first from the Wuthering Waves banner on release in the comment section.