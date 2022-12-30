Wondershare’s Capture the Moment Event: Win $200 and Grab Exciting Deals For Your Loved Ones

The holiday season is upon us, and the global leader in creative software, Wondershare, is offering massive discounts on a number of video creation tools. Currently, the company is organizing the “Capture the Moment” campaign, which anyone of you can join and stand a chance to win $200. You just have to share a reaction video or photo of your loved ones uncovering a gift, while all surprised and emotive. To learn more about the campaign and discounts on Wondershare software, let’s go through the details.

Want to Win $200? Participate in Wondershare’s Capture the Moment Event

To celebrate togetherness during the holiday season in 2022, away from e-parties and celebrations, Wondershare has started its “Capture the Moment” event. You can share reaction videos or photos of your loved ones surprised and full of emotions after unwrapping the gifts. It can be a surprising reaction, a funny one, or a heartwarming video of your dear ones.

For each category, Wondershare will award $200 to three winners, which is amazing. The event is already live, running from December 15, 2022 to January 10, 2023. In this period of festivity, don’t let go of this incredible chance to win $200 by participating in the campaign.

How to Enter Wondershare ‘Capture the Moment’ Event?

1. Shoot a reaction video or photo of your loved one unwrapping a gift or while unveiling a surprise.

2. Post the photo or video to social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube. And follow Wondershare on all the mentioned social media platforms. Make sure to publish the photo/ video between December 15, 2022 to January 10, 2023.

3. While sharing your clip or photo, add #CelebrateWithWondershare and #Holidays hashtags to your entry. This way, you will be sharing your joy and laughter with Wondershare.

As it’s the holiday season and the mood is jolly good, Wondershare is offering great discounts on its best creative tools to help you capture your loved ones and create memories that will last for a lifetime. You can grab Wondershare tools like Filmora 12 video editor, FilmStock, and others, during this festive season at never seen before discounted prices. Apart from that, users looking for holiday discounts on the best video editing software, this is a sweet time to seize the deals you have been waiting for months.

Wondershare Filmora 12 (Discount: 28% Off)

Wondershare has slashed $20 on its premium Filmora video editor that everyone, irrespective of skill level, loves to use. Now, you can grab the intuitive video editor for only $49.99, be it for Windows or macOS. And we recently reviewed the Filmora 12 video editor, which comes with some amazing new AI features. You get multiple platform support, real-time collaboration, AI Audio Stretch, AI Smart Cutout, AI Audio Denoise, and much more. Basically, with Wondershare Filmora, you will not have to look any further for editing videos on the go.

Filmstock (Discount: 30% Off)

Filmora brings a ton of royalty-free images, videos, effects, and music. However, if you want to get access to a huge library of premium stock footage, trendy effects, images, and background music, you should subscribe to Wondershare’s Filmstock online library. This will help you create some amazing explainers and animated videos.

With its AI Music feature, you can easily customize high-quality music. Moreover, the library of intro templates lets you quickly make a professional-looking video with minimal effort. Generally, Wondershare Filmstock goes for $119.88, but it has been marked down to $83.92 to spread joy to video editors this holiday season.

DemoCreator (Discount: 20% Off)

If you are an educator, marketer, or gamer who regularly creates tutorial videos, DemoCreator is the perfect tool for you. It makes things so much easier for those who want to create engaging tutorials and demos using some next-level tools. You can record your screen, add your webcam view in various modes, draw on the screen, add voiceovers, and do much more.

The best part is that DemoCreator supports 120FPS game recording for gamers, that too without any latency. With a discount of $13 during the holiday season, you can grab the amazing creative tool for $52.

UniConverter (Discount: 20% Off)

If you want to quickly convert a video to a thousand different media formats, well, UniConverter is the best tool you have. It’s speedy at video conversion and supports a plethora of video formats, including modern and legacy codecs.

Do you want to compress a video of 1GB to 100MB? UniConverter does that. Do you want to burn music to a CD? Yes, UniConverter does that too. It can help you merge, cut, trim and crop videos, and even add subtitles to your video clips. There are a number of video-editing tools packed inside this app, and you are absolutely going to love the versatility it brings to your editing flow. And Wondershare is offering UniConverter for just $39.99, offering a $10 discount on the regular $49.99 price.

Enjoy the Festive Season With Wondershare

Apart from video-editing tools, Wondershare is offering amazing discounts on several other software, so click on the link below to check out all the deals. Besides that, don’t forget to share your reaction video or photos with Wondershare to participate in the “Capture the Moment” event. You will earn a chance of winning $200 by spreading joy, love, and laughter with the entire Wondershare community.

Check Out Discounts on Wondershare Software