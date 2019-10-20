The Harry Potter franchise has now joined the subscription service club by announcing the Wizarding World Gold annual subscription. The subscription service aims to serve a whole lot of goodies and perks that Potterheads might not want to miss out on.

For starters, you will be getting a “magical welcome gift” including a postcard-sized print of J.K. Rowling’s sketch of Hogwarts, an exclusive collectible pin, and an interactive journal called Keys and Curios.

You will be given access to a new exclusive video series called Wizarding World Originals that “unravels the mysteries and uncovers the secrets” of the Wizarding World. Also, you will be offered access to 7 eBooks of the original Harry Potter stories through the Wizarding World app.

Priority access to tickets for special events like the Wizarding World Gold Christmas Party in the Great Hall at Warner Bros, Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child shows in London, New York and San Francisco will be included in the subscription. If this doesn’t excite you as a Potterhead, I don’t know what will.

You will be offered early access to limited-edition Wizarding World Gold merchandise and collectible if you are part of the subscription. There will also be exclusive discounts from the Wizarding World.com shop, Platform 9¾ store in London’s King’s Cross Station, stores in Studio Tour London and Hollywood, and on The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Vacation Package at Universal Orlando Resort.

The subscription service is up for pre-order and will cost you $74.99 in the US and £59.99 in the UK. Unfortunately, Wizarding World Gold will be initially available only to the fans in the US and UK. However, Wizarding World has mentioned that the service will be expanding to more countries in the following months.