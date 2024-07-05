Witch Hat Atelier Anime Trailer Out; Premieres in 2025

With Anime Expo 2024 well underway, fans have been expecting many new anime announcements. One of the exciting new announcements today is the anime adaptation of Witch Hat Atelier, a well-known Seinen fantasy manga by Kamome Shirahama. A trailer for the Witch Hat Atelier anime has been released today, along with a key visual and some additional details.

BUG FILMS, the contemporary studio behind last year’s sensation, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, has been tasked with the anime adaptation of Witch Hat Atelier. From manga author Kamome Shirahama, Witch Hat Atelier is coming to Crunchyroll in 2025!



In addition to this, the Witch Hat Atelier anime is set to premiere in 2025 and will be ready to stream on Crunchyroll next year. What’s even more special is that the legendary composer of the Elden Ring original soundtrack, Yuka Kitamura, has been onboarded for this project.

The official press release has also revealed more information about the anime’s staff, including the director, character designer, and more.

Director : Ayumu Watanabe (known for Howl’s Moving Castle, Space Brothers, Summertime Render, etc.)

: Ayumu Watanabe (known for Howl’s Moving Castle, Space Brothers, Summertime Render, etc.) Anime Studio : BUG FILMS

: BUG FILMS Character Designer : Kairi Unabara (known for Spy x Family, Fate/strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn, etc.)

: Kairi Unabara (known for Spy x Family, Fate/strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn, etc.) Music Composer: Yuka Kitamura (known for Elden Ring, Dark Souls Trilogy, etc)

Upon seeing the staff hired to deliver a supreme fantasy anime, I’m completely sold on this project being one of the highlights of the 2025 anime cycle. That said, are you excited about this new anime by BUG FILMS? Let us know in the comments below.