New AI Super Resolution Feature Likely Coming to Windows 11

Windows is no stranger to receiving some amazing updates in beta. As if on cue, a beta version of Windows 11 has been spotted with an exciting new feature that could dynamically upscale your games’ resolution, known as Automatic Super-Resolution within the settings.

The information was shared by the X (formerly Twitter) user @PhantomOfEarth, who has also suggested that Auto SR will use “an NPU instead of GPU.”

The Insider build version 26052 of Windows 11 has this new AI-based feature. According to the description, Automatic super-resolution (Auto SR) will “Use AI to make supported games play more smoothly with enhanced details.” However, the new upcoming feature might also be used for video playback. Pretty much, just using an NPU instead of the GPU afaik.— PhantomOcean3 ☃️ (@PhantomOfEarth) February 10, 2024

The exact setting of this insider build is within System > Display > Graphics settings. By the way, there is no mention of the new Auto SR feature in the insider build notes (linked above), but this feature seems to be available for selective users.

Image Courtesy: @PhantomOfEarth via X (formerly Twitter)

There is a default toggle for this, as shown above. The option to toggle Auto SR per game is also available under Custom Settings for applications. What exactly is Auto Super Resolution?

As the aforementioned description states, artificial intelligence will be used to enhance the details of your games. This technology is similar to AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Resolution (DLSS).

These features can be enabled in various compatible games. These are also AI super-resolution techniques. However, Microsoft’s technology is not expected to utilize the on-board components of the GPU for Auto SR.

Image Courtesy: @PhantomOfEarth via X (formerly Twitter)

Reportedly, computers that feature an in-built neural processing unit (NPU) like Intel has on the Core Ultra can use that component to run this AI super-resolution feature. Certain desktop processors like AMD’s Ryzen 8000G also feature the new NPU.

This specific component dedicated to the acceleration of artificial intelligence computing performance is becoming increasingly prevalent in new chips. Thanks to the new AI era of computing, we also saw the release of the Copilot AI assistant.

Games that don’t support FSR/DLSS could benefit greatly from this feature. It is unclear for now if non-NPU-enabled PCs will also feature the Automatic super-resolution feature. This feature may arrive in the stable version of the Windows 11 24H2 update, which is due soon!

What are your thoughts on the implementation of Auto SR within Windows 11? Let us know in the comments below!