Will Smith Teases Hancock 2 Possibly Starring Zendaya

There have been multiple superhero movies through the years and usually, movies featuring Marvel or DC heroes make it to the top charts and 2008 wasn’t any different with the release of Iron Man. However, another superhero gave the world the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year. The Hero was none other than Hancock played by Will Smith. Even though Hancock received mixed reviews from the critics, it was a massive success among the people and fans have been looking forward to a sequel since then. Now, Will Smith himself has teased Hancock 2 possibly starring Zendaya alongside him. So, without further delay, let’s take a look at what Smith had to say.

Will Smith recently appeared on xQc’s Twitch stream where he shared an update on Hancock 2. Just to clarify, Will Smith has not confirmed that the movie is in the works but has only shared that there is an idea regarding Hancock 2 and if it works out, Zendaya will be approached to play a character in the movie. His comment stated-

“Here’s a really cool Hancock 2 idea, we haven’t even talked about it, I’m going to give you one little piece. Zendaya being approached for a role in Hancock 2.” – Will Smith

Multiple times, a sequel to Hancock has been discussed. For the first time, Hancock 2 surfaced in 2009. Adam Fierro and Glen Mazzara were hired to write the sequel, but the project did not move forward.

Then in 2012, Peter Berg expressed his interest in directing the said sequel, and in 2020 Charlize Theron expressed the same interest but both times, nothing happened. However, if this time, Will Smith himself wants to make it happen, there’s a good chance that we might finally get Hancock 2. So, let’s see what happens and till then, stay tuned with us for more updates!