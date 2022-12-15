WhatsApp Confirms Plans to Introduce PiP for Video Calls in 2023

WhatsApp recently showcased the various features it introduced for a smooth calling experience. And while doing so, the Meta-owned messaging platform has confirmed an upcoming WhatsApp feature. The feature will enable the PiP mode for video calls. Check out the details below.

WhatsApp PiP for Video Calls Officially Being Tested

WhatsApp, via a recent blog post, has confirmed that it will roll out the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode for video calls on iOS. The feature will be out in 2023.

PiP mode during video calls will make multitasking pretty easy. So, using other apps while attending a WhatsApp call with friends will soon become easy-breezy. This will be similar to how you can watch YouTube videos in PiP (on the Premium plan). Meta hasn’t revealed anything else about the feature. We expect more details to be out when PiP for video calls is ready to launch.

For those who don’t know, it was recently spotted as part of WhatsApp for iOS beta version 22.24.0.79. And, beta testing has officially been confirmed. We will let you know whenever this feature goes live.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has highlighted some of the calling features that can be used right now. There’s the ability to create Call Links and invite people to video calls, message or mute members of a call if needed, and the new waveform-style appearance of calls.

Additionally, you can now add up to 32 people on a single video call and get in-banner notifications to know when someone joins a call. So, what do you think about the upcoming PiP mode for WhatsApp video calls? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.