WhatsApp to Soon Let You Hide Your Online Status from Everyone

WhatsApp is again in the news and it’s for another expected feature, which could be introduced soon. This is about the ability to hide your online status from everyone; no choices anymore! Here are the details to know.

As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing an update for the Last Seen and Online Status. There could soon be an option to decide who can see when you were online on the messaging app. Currently, you can only hide your Last Seen everyone, contacts, or specific contacts.

The Last Seen section under Privacy will be updated with a new ‘Who can see when I’m online’ sub-section and there will be two options to choose from: ‘Everyone’ and ‘Same as Last Seen.’ So, you could either let everyone see your online status or can configure it to ‘My Contacts,’ ‘My Contacts Except,’ or ‘Nobody.’

And if you choose the third option, no one will be able to see when you were online and hence, you will be able to maintain some privacy. The report includes a screenshot of the feature and here’s a look at it.

Image: WABetaInfo

This will come in addition to the recently introduced ability for you to hide your Last Seen, Profile Photo, and the About section from specific people, which wasn’t the case before. There’s also a feature, which hides your online status from people you have never chatted with before.

The feature is still under development and is expected to reach both iOS and Android users. However, there’s no word on when this will happen. In related news, WhatsApp is also testing the ability to react to a message with any emoji and this is also expected to reach all soon. We will let you know when this happens. So, stick around! Do share your thoughts on this in the comments as well.