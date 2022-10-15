New Details for WhatsApp’s Edit Message Feature Revealed

WhatsApp is testing the ability to edit messages, which could launch for users soon. While there’s no word on when this will happen, we do have some new information on the time one gets to edit a message and more. Check out the details below.

WhatsApp Edit Messages Feature to Arrive Soon

A recent report by WABetaInfo reveals some more details about the Edit Message feature. It is revealed that WhatsApp will provide users with a 15-minute window to edit a message.

Although, it is said that the Meta-owned messaging platform might not be able to edit a message if the recipient isn’t online during the edit window. The report reads, “WhatsApp may not ensure that your message will really be edited if the recipient does not turn on their device within a certain amount of time (probably, a day or a little more).“

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.22.14 update also shows the “Edited” label next to a message, indicating that it has been edited. This is similar to how the edited tweet will appear once the changes are made. You can check out the screenshot below to see what it looks like.

Image: WABetaInfo

The ability to edit WhatsApp messages will help people check for typos and wrong information sent mistakenly. This comes in addition to the option to delete a message for all, which also aims to help users rectify a wrong message.

However, the feature is still in the works and we don’t when this will be introduced. Plus, there’s no word on if there will be a message history, how it will work with the Multi-Device functionality, and more. Since we are getting to see new information on it frequently, we can also expect an official introduction soon.

We will let you know whenever this happens. So, keep on visiting Beebom.com for further details on this and more WhatsApp features.