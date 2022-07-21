WhatsApp Opens Chat Migration from iOS to Android and Vice Versa for All

WhatsApp sorted out the major issue of chat migration when it allowed the ability to transfer chats between Android and iOS. But that was limited to a few users. Now, this functionality is available for all Android and iOS users who are switching to the new ecosystem and want to keep their WhatsApp chats intact.

WhatsApp Chat Transfer Available for Everyone

WhatsApp made the much-anticipated announcement via a recent tweet, revealing that users can now move their entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa by following simple steps. A new way to keep the chats that mean the most 📱📲 Today, you’ll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices.— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 20, 2022

To recall, last year, the messaging platform introduced the ability to transfer WhatsApp account information, profile photos, chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings from an iPhone to an Android phone. Although, it was restricted to the Samsung Galaxy foldable phones. Chat migration from Android to iOS was introduced just recently but it was available for beta testers only.

For chat transfer from iPhone to Android, users are required to use a Lightning to USB-C cable, connect both the phones, scan the QR code, follow the on-screen instructions, and a few minutes later, the process will be completed. Currently, WhatsApp has a guide for people to transfer chats from iOS to a Samsung device (which requires the Samsung SmartSwitch app) but we expect the company to update this and provide us with steps to transfer WhatsApp chats from an iPhone to any Android. We will soon come up with a detailed how-to guide on it. So, stay tuned for that.

As for the chat transfer from Android to iPhone, this requires the Move to iOS app, an Android phone running Android 5 and above, an iPhone running iOS 15.5 and above, and WhatsApp versions 2.22.10.70 or above (iOS) and 2.22.7.74 or above (Android). You can check our article on how to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone for a better idea.

This is arguably one of the most-requested WhatsApp features and the good news is that the Meta-owned messaging platform has finally paid heed to people’s requests and introduced it. So, if you are looking to switch from Android to iOS, or vice versa, you can now easily move your WhatsApp chats too. If you end up doing this, do share your thoughts on the whole experience in the comments below.