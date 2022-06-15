WhatsApp Now Allows for Data Transfer from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp was kind enough to finally introduce the ability to transfer chats from iOS to Android last year. However, a reverse process wasn’t an option. The Meta-owned messaging platform was rumored to introduce it too and as a welcome surprise, has finally introduced the ability to transfer data from Android to iPhone. Here are the details.

Now Transfer WhatsApp Data from Android to iOS

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, via a recent Facebook post, has revealed that users making a switch from Android to iOS can now easily transfer their chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages with ease. And, this process will be end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp has a dedicated FAQ page to detail the process and it only requires the Move to iOS app on your Android phone. Other pre-requisite conditions include an Android phone running Android 5 and above, an iPhone running iOS 15.5 and above, and WhatsApp versions 2.22.10.70 or above (iOS) and 2.22.7.74 or above (Android).

Make sure that both the devices are connected to a power outlet during the data transfer process and that the Wi-Fi connection for both of them is the same too. Also, ensure that the iPhone you are switching to is new or is reset to factory settings.

Once you have downloaded the Move to iOS app on your Android phone, just follow the on-screen instructions to move along. A code will be sent to your iPhone and you need to enter it on the Android phone. Again, follow further on-screen prompts, start the transfer process, and wait until the process is complete. When done, you will have to download the WhatsApp app on your iPhone, log in with your phone number, follow more instructions to further complete the process, and a few moments later, you will find all your WhatsApp chats on your new phone. We will come up with an in-depth guide on how to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS. So, stay tuned for that.

It is worth noting that once the transfer is complete from the Android side, you will be automatically logged out from the phone. The data transfer process doesn’t involve peer-to-peer payment messages and the call history.

Currently, this feature is available for beta users and shall reach all soon. As for the WhatsApp chat transfer from iOS to Android, the functionality is for select devices but this too is expected to be extended soon. We will keep you in the loop when more information pops up. Hence, stay tuned, and do let us know how you feel about this new, much-requested WhatsApp feature in the comments below.