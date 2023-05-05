WhatsApp Introduces Captions with Forwards and Updates for Polls

Meta has been on a roll recently with its slew of new features for WhatsApp. Just recently, we got the ability to use a WhatsApp account on four different phones and keep disappearing messages. Now, in its consistent endeavor to bring new features to Whatsapp, we have a few updates for the popular messaging app. Keep reading below to know more.

New WhatsApp Features Announced

The first update is for WhatsApp Polls. You can now create single-vote polls, by simply toggling off the “Allow multiple answers” mode before making the polls live. This is to ensure that participants can only respond once to your question when you are looking for a proper answer. Moreover, you will now get notified each time a vote is registered. The notification will display the total number of votes for the poll.

There might be times when you are unable to respond to a poll immediately and looking for it is a problem. Not anymore as you can now search for polls within a chat using the search functionality, the same way you might search for a specific conversation with the chat.

WhatsApp has also made sharing content via the platform easier and much more granular. Now, whenever you share any media that already has a caption like photos, videos, and documents, you will be able to either keep, delete or completely rewrite the caption. the same facility applies when you forward media from one chat to another.

To recall, this ability was recently spotted in WhatsApp for Android’s beta update. WhatsApp has already started the global rollout of the updates and should be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

So what do you think of these new WhatsApp features? Are you excited to try them out? Don’t forget to comment with your thoughts below.