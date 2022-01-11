WhatsApp Business to Get New Search Filters on Android and iOS

WhatsApp is often seen getting new features, but it’s now time for some new ones to make their way to the messaging platform’s Business app. The WhatsApp Business app will soon get advanced new search filters. WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is rolling out new search filters in beta for WhatsApp Business on Android and iOS.

New Search Filters For WhatsApp Business

A new report by WABetaInfo suggests that three new search filters are being added to the WhatsApp Business app for Android and iOS. This includes Contacts, Non-Contacts, and Unread.

These new search filters will allow users to look for messages from contacts, non-contacts, or the ones that are unread. This is in addition to the existing search filters, namely Photos, Videos, Links, GIFs, Audio, and Documents, that are also present in the main app. Users will be able to combine two search filters to get the relevant results. For instance, users can look for photos from contacts.

Image: WaBetaInfo

It has also been revealed that while the new search filters are heading to the WhatsApp Business app’s beta version and will soon arrive on the stable Business app, they might not reach the original WhatsApp app. However, there’s no confirmation on this.

As for WhatsApp on Android and iOS, it is also expected to get tons of new features, which are currently being beta-tested. It is expected to show users’ profile photos in notifications and might even get a revamped contact info page, especially on iOS. More features such as the ability to find nearby businesses such as shops, restaurants, and more are also in the works. It could also add a Communities feature for group admins to interact and possibly create a broader collective.

It remains to be seen when WhatsApp plans on adding these features for the general audience, so stay tuned for more updates.