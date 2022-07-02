WhatsApp Banned 1.9 Million Accounts in May: Report

WhatsApp releases monthly user safety reports, thus, complying with the IT Rules 2021 and we now have its July version. As part of the latest user safety monthly report, the Meta-owned messaging platform has revealed that it banned around 1.9 million accounts in May. Here are the details.

WhatsApp Bans New Accounts!

As per the latest user safety monthly report, WhatsApp has banned 19,10,000 accounts during the period of May 1 and May 30, 2022. The idea of banning accounts regularly is to prevent any harmful behavior on the messaging platform.

For this, WhatsApp uses an abuse detection system, which includes three stages of an account: at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback. These are analyzed based on user reports and blocks with the help of a dedicated team.

A WhatsApp spokesperson, said, “WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform. In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for the month of May 2022. This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 1.9 million accounts in the month of May.“

The report also reveals that out of 303 ban appeals, only 23 WhatsApp accounts were restored after a ban in May. To recall, WhatsApp banned 16,66,000 accounts in April and 18,05,000 accounts in March this year.

WhatsApp aims to introduce more transparency to this process by adding more information in future reports. It is also speculated to add a way for users to request a ban review too. However, we don’t know when and if this will be introduced.