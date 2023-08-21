Weird X Glitch Removes Some Tweets Made Before 2014

If you have been keeping tabs on the microblogging site Twitter, I am sure you are no stranger to the myriad of changes the platform is going through, both inside and outside. From rebranding the site to apparently removing your ability to block people on it, the Elon Musk-led platform has made headlines in the recent past in some way or the other. And now, in a bizarre turn of events, the microblogging site has seemingly removed posts made before 2014 from the platform. Continue reading to know more about this latest X shenanigan.

X Wipes Out Tweets Made Before 2014

This issue was first brought to light by Brazilian vtuber Danilo Takagi, who highlighted the issue via an X post (formerly tweet). According to him, the posts that were made before 2014 on the platform, have mysteriously disappeared from his X account. The same was confirmed by technologist Tom Coates who also made a tweet to bring this issue to light. And slowly afterward, the bug gained traction as more and more users started noticing the same happening with their accounts.

Apparently, any tweet posted before 2014 containing an image or links that were embedded using Twitter’s built-in URL shortener, has ceased to exist on the platform. Although this glitch seems to have spared videos posted on the platform before 2014, it has converted all embedded YouTube links into plain text with the t.co URL that doesn’t work. Acabei de confirmar aqui. O Twitter/X removeu todas as mídias e imagens postadas de 2014 pra trás. Eles não tem dinheiro nem pra armazenamento mais.



Artistas e criadores de conteúdo, vocês realmente ainda querem continuar usando esta rede? https://t.co/cKBPxqQ81V— DΔniloTakagi – ⏳🔥🐧🌛⚡🔊 (@DaniloTakagi) August 17, 2023

And, as Coates pointed out, this glitch has also removed the most retweeted X post ever with 2 million shares, belonging to the 2014 Oscar host Ellen DeGeneres. In the same way, a significant post made by Barack Obama embracing the First Lady after his 2012 re-election also vanished from the platform. However, shortly afterward, the aforementioned posts were restored.

More vandalism from @elonmusk. Twitter has now removed all media posted before 2014. Thats – so far – almost a decade of pictures and videos from the early 2000s removed from the service.



For example, here’s a search of my media tweets from before 2014. https://t.co/FU6K34oqmA— Tom Coates (@tomcoates) August 19, 2023

As of now, there has been no public acknowledgment of this issue from either Elon Musk or the current X CEO, Linda Yaccarino.

If you are one of the affected users’ we urge you to wait for the restoration process to happen itself. Meanwhile, since this is a developing story, share your thoughts on this issue in the comment section below, and do not forget to let us know if you are one of the affected users or not.