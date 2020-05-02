Vodafone Idea on Friday announced an AI-powered virtual assistant called VIC that it says will help offer better service and support to its customers around the country. The new tool is now live 24X7 on the company’s websites, as well as the My Vodafone and My Idea mobile apps. It is also available as a WhatsApp chatbot that can be accessed via SMS links that every Vodafone Idea user will receive.

The new AI-powered software will offer customers instant responses on a range of service-related requirements, including queries about bill payments, value-added-services (VAS), plan activations, new connections, data balances, bill requests and more. According to the company, it was built in double-quick time because of the pandemic that is preventing companies from providing traditional customer support through its regular retail outlets.

In a prepared statement, Vishant Vora, the Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea, said that the new service will provide enhanced customer service experience as part of the company’s ‘Digital First’ approach. He also claimed that the new tool is an ‘industry first initiative’ that will help customers at a time when personalized service through traditional channels has become impossible because of the pandemic.

According to Vora: “In line with our digital first approach, we are constantly innovating and deploying technology based solutions which are cost effective, convenient and offer instant resolution for our customers. VIC, an AI powered intelligent customer service platform, developed by our technology partner, ORISERVE, is an industry first initiative and has huge relevance especially at a time when customers are house-bound”.