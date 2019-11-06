Vivo has been teasing the launch of a new smartphone over the past few weeks. Dubbed the Vivo S5, this will most likely be a mid-ranger and if the leaks are true, then it will be the first Vivo phone with a punch-hole AMOLED display and a penta-camera module. The entire specs sheet of this upcoming phone has seemingly made its way online prior to its launch, so let’s check it out.

The TENAA listing for a Vivo phone, with model number Vivo V1932A/T, is now available and it appears to be for the Vivo S5. It will have the dimensions – 157.9 x 73.92 x 8.64 mm, a glass-sandwich design, and weigh 188 grams. The device will sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole design and Full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) resolution. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and packs an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The mid-range Snapdragon 712 chipset, which runs the show on Realme 5 Pro and many other sub-Rs. 15,000 phones in India, will be powering the Vivo S5. This will be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is a shocker, especially when Android 10 was released over a couple months ago.

In the camera department, Vivo S5 is rumored to come equipped with a diamond-shaped penta-camera setup. The Vivo V1932A TENAA listing says that the device will feature a 48MP primary sensor, paired with an 8MP sensor, two 5MP sensors, and another 2MP sensor. Whereas the V1932T listing says it will include triple cameras with a 48MP main sensor, paired with a 5MP and 8MP sensor.

We have not received a good look at the rear panel of the Vivo S5 to date, but the TENAA listing should soon be updated with device renders. The device will feature a 4,010mAh battery pack, with support for up to 22.5W rapid charging technology.

Since most of the aforementioned information comes from TENAA, there’s no reason to doubt it and it’s almost official. However, we will have to wait until November 14 for the price and availability details. Are you excited to check out this stunning device? Tell us in the comments down below.