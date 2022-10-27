Vivo Releases Funtouch OS 13 Beta Rollout Timeline; Here Are the Eligible Devices!

Vivo has just introduced the next-gen Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and alongside, has released the rollout timeline for its eligible smartphones. The beta version of Funtouch OS 13 has already started rolling out for the high-end Vivo X80 Pro, the iQOO 9, and the iQOO 9 Pro. Check out more details below.
These are the Funtouch OS 13 Eligible Phones
Both Vivo and iQOO have revealed the list of smartphones that are eligible for the beta update of Funtouch OS 13. The stable version is expected “over a period of time.” Check out the list below to know more.
Vivo Funtouch OS 13 Eligible Devices
November 2022
- Vivo X80
- Vivo X70 Pro, X70 Pro+
- Vivo V25, V25 Pro
- Vivo V23, V23e 5G
- Vivo T1, T1 Pro 5G
- Vivo Y75 5G
- Vivo y35
- Vivo Y22, Y22s
December 2022
- Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+
From H1 2023
- Vivo V21, V21e
- Vivo V20, V20 (2021), V20 Pro
- Vivo Y75
- Vivo Y72 5G
- Vivo Y53s
- Vivo Y21s
- Vivo Y33s
- Vivo Y20G
- Vivo Y21T
- Vivo Y51A
- Vivo Y33T
- Vivo Y31
- Vivo Y20T
- Vivo T1x
iQOO Funtouch OS 13 Eligible Devices
October End 2022
- iQOO 9T
- iQOO 9 SE
- iQOO Neo 6
November Mid 2022
- iQOO Z6, Z6 5G, Z6 Pro
December Mid 2022
- iQOO Z5
- iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO 7
- iQOO Z3 5G
January Mid 2023
- iQOO Z6 Lite
Funtouch OS 13 brings a number of new features such as custom UI Color to give a personal touch to a phone. This is based on Android 13’s Material You theme. There’s a professional viewfinder system for stable videos, Effects Master for access to a plethora of filters, Hidden Albums, and more camera additions.
There’s also the ability to pin apps, better app management, improved phone cooling, and more features. You can also check out the best Android 13 features to know what features you will get soon.