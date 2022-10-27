Vivo Releases Funtouch OS 13 Beta Rollout Timeline; Here Are the Eligible Devices!

Vivo has just introduced the next-gen Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and alongside, has released the rollout timeline for its eligible smartphones. The beta version of Funtouch OS 13 has already started rolling out for the high-end Vivo X80 Pro, the iQOO 9, and the iQOO 9 Pro. Check out more details below.

These are the Funtouch OS 13 Eligible Phones

Both Vivo and iQOO have revealed the list of smartphones that are eligible for the beta update of Funtouch OS 13. The stable version is expected “over a period of time.” Check out the list below to know more.

Vivo Funtouch OS 13 Eligible Devices

November 2022

Vivo X80

Vivo X70 Pro, X70 Pro+

Vivo V25, V25 Pro

Vivo V23, V23e 5G

Vivo T1, T1 Pro 5G

Vivo Y75 5G

Vivo y35

Vivo Y22, Y22s

December 2022

Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+

From H1 2023

Vivo V21, V21e

Vivo V20, V20 (2021), V20 Pro

Vivo Y75

Vivo Y72 5G

Vivo Y53s

Vivo Y21s

Vivo Y33s

Vivo Y20G

Vivo Y21T

Vivo Y51A

Vivo Y33T

Vivo Y31

Vivo Y20T

Vivo T1x

iQOO Funtouch OS 13 Eligible Devices

October End 2022

iQOO 9T

iQOO 9 SE

iQOO Neo 6

November Mid 2022

iQOO Z6, Z6 5G, Z6 Pro

December Mid 2022

iQOO Z5

iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO 7

iQOO Z3 5G

January Mid 2023

iQOO Z6 Lite

Funtouch OS 13 brings a number of new features such as custom UI Color to give a personal touch to a phone. This is based on Android 13’s Material You theme. There’s a professional viewfinder system for stable videos, Effects Master for access to a plethora of filters, Hidden Albums, and more camera additions.

There’s also the ability to pin apps, better app management, improved phone cooling, and more features. You can also check out the best Android 13 features to know what features you will get soon.