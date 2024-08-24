Valorant’s Nocturnum Weapon Bundle Brings Terror and Beauty Together

Riot Games never misses when it comes to bringing intriguing cosmetics. Whether it’s Primordium or Ruination, Valorant skins with a darker theme retain their horror element. However, the Nocturnum bundle, Valorant brings both terror and beauty in one package. That makes me want to dive into the game and get my hands on it as soon as it arrives in the shop.

Valorant’s Nocturnum bundle arrives next week on August 29, 2024. Right after the day you get to use Vyse’s abilities, you will be able to have your hands on another terrific content in the game with the bundle.

The Nocturnum skin bundle will be available on the featured screen on the Valorant shop for 8,700 VP.

All Weapons That Get the Valorant Nocturnum Skin

The Nocturnum weapon bundle contains skins for four weapons and one melee. This includes the Classic, Marshal, Bulldog, and Phantom. You also get a dagger that transforms into a Scythe melee in the bundle. All the weapons come with transformation VFX.

Black, Blue, and Yellow are the three available color variants for all of the weapons. The change of weapon variant will also transform the finisher VFX. Here are the weapons you get in the Valorant Nocturnum weapon skins:

Classic

Marshal

Bulldog

Phantom

Melee (scythe/dagger)

Nocturnum Bundle Inspired By Ancient Ritual

The Nocturnum skins are inspired by a forbidden ancient ritual. After each kill you get in a round, the summoning meter fills up. Once everyone is dead, the Nocturnum ritual is fully unlocked and Noctis is summoned into your finisher. Valorant Product Manager Laura Baltzer says, “We wanted to make a skin that was a balance of terror and beauty.” With that, she also added,

We hope that players feel that spookiness but that they

feel transported to a magical, if a bit terrifying, world.

The main highlight of the skins is the transformation. Although not so extravagant, the simple yet spooky summoning ritual will send chills down your spine. Each enemy kill means a sacrifice for the ritual, which makes the bundle a unique way of showcasing the performance of a player. The bundle is spooky with a lot of magical elements set in a dark tone which is ideal for Episode 9 Act 2, where we will get Valorant agent Vyse.

So, are you excited to use Valorant Nocturnum bundle skins? Which skin do you like the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.