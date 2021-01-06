Whenever we talked about laptops back in the day, Sony VAIO was one of the favorites among everyone’s books. The company pulled out of India more than 5 years ago. But, we saw it make a comeback as an independent brand in some regions in 2018. Flipkart has been teasing the re-launch of VAIO laptops in India for a good month now. Today, the company has revealed the launch date and we have also found the name of the upcoming laptop.

As per the Flipkart landing page, the VAIO E15 (explained how we found the laptop’s name down below) will launch in India on 15th January. The company has teased the design, which showcases a bright green power light. The laptop also seems to have a silver finish, which looks minimal and cool.

“We are enthused to relaunch VAIO and associate with names that have made it big in the e-commerce industry. Introducing finest-quality laptops in India, the brand focuses on reclaiming its space in the market while having an unrivaled demand by the customers,” stated Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director – South Asia at VAIO.

Though the teasers on Flipkart do not reveal anything about the upcoming laptop, the company has made a slip up in the quiz section. Head to the Vaio laptop landing page and click the ‘Play Now’ button. You will learn not only some of the key specifications but also the name of the upcoming laptop.

The upcoming laptop will be called VAIO E15. It is expected to sport a 15-inch Full-HD IPS screen with slim bezels. You might find an ergolift-style hinge aboard this laptop – found aboard the VAIO SX12 in the US. Plus, the laptop will boast a premium Japanese design, dual speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life. We also most likely know the details of the ports available onboard. The VAIO E15 will feature 2x USB 3.1 Type-A ports, 1x USB Type-C port, 1x HDMI, and a microSD card slot.

There is currently no information on the internal hardware. Will the VAIO E15 laptop be powered by Intel or AMD processors in India? Plus, how will it be priced? Does the company aim for Xiaomi at Rs. 40,000 price mark or Lenovo/ Dell in the Rs. 50,000 price bracket? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.