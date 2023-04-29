UPI and RuPay Cards Now Accepted for Cross-border E-commerce Payments

You will soon be able to use RuPay Cards and UPI to make payments internationally, thanks to a partnership between NPCI International and UK-based digital payments infrastructure provider PPRO. Check out more details below.

Global Payments with UPI And RuPay Cards

NPCI International, the global arm of NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), has partnered with PPRO to enable global e-commerce payments through UPI (Unified Payment Interface).

Simply put, the partnership will help you shop in international stores using Indian Rupees via UPI or RuPay cards. It will provide a seamless and secure payment experience to Indian consumers who make cross-border purchases.

This agreement will also add India to PPRO’s Local Payment Method (LPM) coverage map, allowing RuPay cards and UPI acceptance across PPRO’s global clients, such as payment service providers (PSPs) and international merchant acquirers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ritesh Shukla, CEO-NIPL, said, “UPI has revolutionized the digital

payments landscape in India and is respected globally for its role in simplifying and democratizing

payments. By partnering with PPRO, a market leader in the payments infrastructure space, which

powers a vast PSP and merchant network, Indian consumers will now be able to shop online with

merchants around the world and pay safely and easily using UPI.“

Since its launch in 2016, UPI has become India’s most popular payment method and processes around 60% of all domestic payments in the country and 40% of payments globally. It has over 325 million active users and 390 banks interoperable on the network. In March 2023, people conducted over 8.7 billion UPI transactions, which is the highest since its launch.

The partnership between NPCI International and PPRO is expected to further boost the growth of digital payments in India and make cross-border e-commerce more accessible for Indian consumers.