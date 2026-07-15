Steve Buscemi Officially Joins FX’s Far Cry Anthology Series

Ubisoft has created some of the biggest gaming franchises over the years, and Far Cry is one of them. With Hollywood taking a keen interest in games lately, it was only a matter of time before their eyes would turn to Far Cry. FX’s Far Cry Anthology series is now shaping up to have an incredible cast, as Steve Buscemi has officially joined the fray.

Noah Hawley’s Far Cry TV Series is Bolstered by Steve Buscemi’s Years of Experience

Earlier today, Far Cry’s official X handle announced that Steave Buscemi is set to join the Far Cry TV cast. This is a major announcement, as Buscemi is one of the most well-known and respected actors in Hollywood. Although famous for his roles in various films and TV series, his most standout performances were in Fargo and Reservoir Dogs. The Far Cry cast is shaping up to be stronger than the Elden Ring movie cast for now.

Seeing how Fargo was also produced by FX and developed by Noah Hawley and Rob Mac, it was clear why Steve Buscemi was chosen for the Far Cry role. He fits perfectly for a Far Cry villain, and I can already see him stealing our hearts.

Other than Buscemi, actress Lizzy Caplan was also previously confirmed to be one of the main leads. She is also an industry veteran, with years of incredible work under her belt, including Now You See Me 2, Cloverfield, and Mean Girls.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Far Cry’s universe has always been perfect for Hollywood. With Giancarlo Esposito becoming the main villain in Far Cry 6, the franchise was always perfect for recreating in the big screen. Although there is not much information about the Far Cry storyline that is being considered for the TV series, it should have elements of survival in a stranded land, which is the norm for all Far Cry games.

After the success of Fallout 2 and The Last of Us, Far Cry might become the next big success in Hollywood. With the Elden Ring movie and Sekiro’s anime adaptation also in the making, the time ahead definitely looks quite appealing.

What’s your opinion on the Far Cry TV series and Steve Buscemi joining the cast? Tell us in the comments section below.