Ubisoft’s Next Splinter Cell Could Launch in 2027, According to New Leak

Ubisoft is having a shaky couple of years. Most of their new titles have failed to make any impact, while their share value has dropped significantly. It’s clear that Ubisoft needs to find a new foothold after Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and that might be the next Splinter Cell game. A new leak has surfaced revealing that Ubisoft is working on a new entry to Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, and it may be released sooner than expected.

The Next Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell is Already in Development, Leaks Reveal

A new leak via @AgaiinTx, a prominent Ubisoft dataminer, has come forward with a new Splinter Cell rumor. According to him, the next Splinter Cell game is slated for 2027, between quarters 2 and 4. The new entry is expected to feature the same stealthy gameplay, with non-lethal choices being expanded upon.

The game is also said to be fully linear, featuring dynamic light shooting with a light/dark meter. The new Splinter Cell is being made using the Snowdrop engine, known for Tom Clancy’s The Division, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, and Star Wars Outlaws.

What really caught our attention was the mention of destructible environments. Historically, I don’t remember ever seeing fully destructible environments in a Splinter Cell game. Other than that, to heighten the stealth gameplay, the next Splinter Cell is also said to have sticky cameras and gas grenades.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

The last Splinter Cell game was Blacklist, released back in 2013. That’s almost 13 years ago, and the core community has been desperately waiting for a future entry all this time. It seems Ubisoft is slowly emphasizing their old games, an example being the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced releasing in a couple of days.

Ubisoft had also seen fair success bringing back the Prince of Persia games. I personally loved Prince of Persia Rogue, and I believe Ubisoft’s future lies with their old, forgotten franchises, especially reviving the Splinter Cell games.

However, one thing to note is that the leak does reveal that the Splinter Cell game project is currently in a fragile state. Which means the game may never reach us next year. So, what’s your opinion on the new rumored entry to the Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell franchise? Tell us in the comments section below.