A New ‘Far Cry’ Anthology Series Is in Works at FX

Gamers are living in the greatest era, as multiple fan-favourite video games are being adapted into live-action mediums. Video game adaptations of beloved game titles such as The Last of Us, Fallout, Twisted Metal, etc, are loved by the fandom. This year, popular games from Ubisoft are actively getting the live-action treatment. Earlier this year, Netflix greenlit a live-action adaptation of Assassin’s Creed, and now, Far Cry, another fan-favourite Ubisoft game, is getting reimagined in live-action format.

FX Networks, in collaboration with Ubisoft, has officially announced that a new “Far Cry” anthology limited TV series is in development. Noah Hawley (known for Fargo and Alien: Earth) and Rob McElhenney (known for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) are teaming up and serving as the Executive Producers of this limited series. In addition, Rob Mac is confirmed to play a role in the Far Cry series.

Image Credit: FX (via X/@FarCrygame)

Following the footsteps of the game, the upcoming Far Cry series will be an anthology series where each season will introduce a fresh cast and take place in an entirely new setting.

Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, said, “I have no doubt that they will tell this story in a way that is original, gripping and wildly entertaining. We also want to thank our partners at Ubisoft for entrusting us with this beloved property.”

Rob Mac, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, also shared his thoughts about his upcoming work with Noah Hawley:

Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realized. Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support.

On the other hand, Noah Hawley added, “I’m excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen.”

What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it’s an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of Fargo is a variation on a theme. To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true.

Noah just delivered a great Alien show and is already well-known for his anthology work, Fargo. Moreover, Rob Mac is still hitting the Jackpot with the long-running It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Therefore, it’s safe to say that the upcoming Far Cry TV series is in good hands. That said, let us know your thoughts about the Far Cry live-action series by FX in the comments below.