You must read reports of Twitter facing an outage a few hours ago. Users were unable to read or send tweets at the time. Well, the micro-blogging website is down yet again. The users, including the staff at Beebom, are unable to access the Twitter website right now.

So yeah, you are not alone. The Twitter website is down for many users globally. Most users are seeing a login error, which read – “Something went wrong, but don’t fret – it’s not your fault. Let’s try again.” It is accompanied by a ‘Refresh’ and ‘Logout’ button. While the refresh button will bring you back to the error page, an attempt to log back in leads to the same.

As per Downdetector, more than 9,000 have reported that they’re facing problems with Twitter at the moment. Users are also facing other issues, including the inability to retrive tweets and search for topics. The Twitter mobile app is working partially.

Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 17, 2021

Close to 12 hours ago, when Twitter first faced an outage, the company confirmed that it is aware of the issues and working to fix the problem. We will have to see when the website is going to be back online. stay tuned for more information. Until then, you can rely on their mobile app or its alternatives to get latest updates.