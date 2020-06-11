Twitter embraced emojis for all their worth by launching reactions for DMs earlier this year. Now, the platform is apparently testing a new option which would enable you to respond to a tweet with an emoji. The new feature was discovered by software reverse engineering specialist, Jane Manchun Wong. She shared a screenshot of the feature a few hours earlier, naming it ‘Tweet Reactions’.

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions…? pic.twitter.com/3Sb6c8cYe3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 10, 2020

As can be seen, users might soon get the option to react to tweets with emojis. Twitter is also apparently working on another additional option – React with Fleet. As part of the plan, users will also be able to react to tweets with temporary messages called ‘Fleets’ that were originally introduced earlier this year.

Fleets, in case you’re unaware, are transient tweets that vanish after 24 hours. Much like regular tweets, Fleets can also include images, videos and GIFs alongside standard text and emoji. Twitter started testing the feature in Brazil in March, and it has since been rolled out to users in India. The Fleets appear separately from the users’ main timeline and can be seen at the top of users’ Home Page and their profile page.

Meanwhile, it is unclear as to how either of the features will work. There’s no word on whether the reaction will be attached to a retweet or if it would be presented in a separate panel. Or for that matter, if the emoji response will replace the regular heart icon on the tweet itself. Either way, let’s hope we get some answers sooner rather than later.