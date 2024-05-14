Touchscreen MacBooks Not Entirely Out of the Picture (yet): Apple

When Apple released the new iPad Pro with the M4 chip, people complained that the device is overkill with the all-powerful M4 chip and the lackluster iPadOS. Even I feel that iPadOS holds back the new M4 iPad Pro. Some even demanded Apple to launch iPads with macOS. Those who love the functionality and versatility that macOS offers often ask Apple to release MacBooks with a touchscreen. Well, Apple says it’s not entirely against the idea and we might see a touchscreen MacBook someday.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Apple’s Vice President of iPad and Mac product marketing, Tom Boger explained how the new iPad compares to the Mac. He also addressed whether Apple has plans to release the much-awaited touchscreen Mac.

Tom Boger clarified that Apple doesn’t see the two devices as competitors. Instead, the Mac and iPad are “complementary” to each other. He explained that the iPad serves as a “touch-first device” while the Mac is for “indirect manipulation.”

“We don’t see them as competing devices. We see them as complementary devices. The iPad has always been a “touch-first device” while the Mac is for “indirect manipulation”—aka using a keyboard, mouse and/or trackpad.”- Tom Boger

While Tom Boger was talking about iPad and Mac, there has to be a question- will Apple ever release a touchscreen Mac? The WSJ’s Joanna Stern tried to get an answer or even a hint from Boger multiple times.

“iPads are for touch, Macs are not. MacOS is for a very different paradigm of computing”- Tom Boger

Boger further explained that many users own both devices and think of the iPad “as an extension” to the Mac. With Apple’s Continuity feature, a user can easily work across devices. An iPad offers touch-screen controls for several macOS apps. That said, a computer still has unique features and more powers to deliver.

To get a hint of the touchscreen Mac plans, Joanna asked Boger if Apple would ever change its plans, to which he said, “Oh, I can’t say we never change our mind”.

From Boger’s reply, we can assume that Apple might plan to come up with a touchscreen MacBook in the future. After all, why not? For years, plenty of Windows-based laptops have touchscreens. A user gets the freedom to choose whether they want to use it or not. It would be interesting to see MacBook have a touchscreen as a secondary option for interaction. Although the chances are slim, a touchscreen MacBook is still a possibility.

Previously, Mark Gurman reported that Apple is working hard to develop a touchscreen MacBook and targeting a 2025 release date for it. The giant is likely to stick with a “traditional laptop design” with a standard keyboard and a trackpad even if the device sees the light of day.

Of course, the screen would “support touch input and gestures – just like an iPhone and iPad”, Gurman added. In addition to touch-based Macs, Apple might also come up with a foldable iPhone in 2026.

We might get some more concrete details on Apple’s touchscreen Mac plans in the coming months. We’ll keep you updated as any new information surfaces on the horizon. Stay tuned!