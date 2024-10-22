Tom Holland Set to Appear In Christopher Nolan’s Upcoming Vampire Film

Several times, Tom Holland has been accused of not having a career outside of Spider-Man, which is disrespectful considering how talented of an actor he is. However, for everyone who believes that to be true, someone is here to respond to your claims. Christopher Nolan himself. A recent report revealed that Tom Holland is going to co-star as the second lead in an upcoming Christopher Nolan movie revolving around vampires.

Tom Holland Will Appear in Christopher Nolan’s Vampire Period Drama

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

As reported by Deadline, Christopher Nolan’s next movie is going to be a vampire period drama set in the 1920s, starring Matt Damon as the lead, and his co-star will be none other than Tom Holland. Not just him, but several other A-list actors are going to be a part of this movie. What we know about this upcoming Christopher Nolan vampire movie is that it has been scheduled to be released on July 17, 2026.

Even though the plot and title of this movie are kept under strict secrecy, we know that it is set to start shooting in early 2025. So, let’s wait and see what Christopher Nolan is cooking up this time.