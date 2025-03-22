Tokyo Revengers Season 4 Gets a New Key Visual

Anime Japan 2025 has finally begun to give the fandom some exciting announcements about their favorite anime shows. The first day has given us news about popular IPs like Kaiju no. 8, Moonrise, Oshi No Ko, and many more. Apart from that, the event has also given us a teaser for the upcoming season of Tokyo Revengers. If you were also waiting for any news about Tokyo Revengers Season 4, here’s all you need to know about the latest announcement.

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 Gets First Teaser Visual

Liden Films, the animation studio working on Tokyo Revengers, recently confirmed that Season 4 of the anime series, titled Battle of the Three Deities, is in production. The previous season premiered back in 2023, so it’s been a while since we’ve seen Mikey in action.

Given the popularity of Tokyo Revengers, it was obvious that the series would return with a new season. The official announcement was a mere formality. Nevertheless, fans were waiting for an official confirmation, and the creators finally listened.

The fourth season is already in production, and the studio has teased it by giving us the first teaser visual. The visual shows two characters holding onto each other’s hands. There’s blood, of course, so it’s obvious that these two characters, possibly Takemichi and Mikey, are in the middle of a war, and they don’t want to let go of each other. The teaser doesn’t give us much, but it does an efficient job of getting us excited for the next season.

For the unacquainted, Tokyo Revengers Season 4 will cover the War of the Three Titans arc from the manga series, which makes it a direct sequel to the Tenjiku Arc. War of the Three Titans, or the Battle of Three Deities, will show the intense battle between 3 major factions or gangs: Rokuhara Tandai, Brahman, and Kanto Manji Gang. Takemichi will meet Mikey in 2018 and will head back to the past so that he can change the future by defeating other rising gangs.

It’s exciting that Tokyo Revengers is set to return with another season, but Liden Films has yet to give us a release window for season 4.