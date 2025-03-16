Fans Are Already Calling Gachiakuta Anime Peak Fiction; Check out the Trailer Here

Gachiakuta is a critically acclaimed action manga series by Kei Urana that started its serialization in Manga Plus back in 2022. It is considered to be one of the best Shonen titles to have been published, and fans have been demanding its anime adaptation since it first came out. Well, it was announced last year that Gachiakuta is getting an anime adaptation. Now, after making the fans wait for several months, the creators have finally released a trailer for the upcoming anime.

Gachiakuta Gets First Official Trailer And Fans Are Awe-Struck

Recently, Crunchyroll released the first official trailer for Gachiakuta, which looks fricking amazing by the way, while also revealing some details about its cast. The upcoming anime will be animated by Studio Bones, the animation studio that gave us series like My Hero Academia and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

Gachiakuta is about a society where the rich folks shun the criminals or their descendants into the “Pit.” Basically, they can throw anyone they deem criminal into the pit and leave them there to die, and these people, who are considered criminals, are called “Tribesfolk.”

Well, one boy among the Tribesfolk, Rudo, decides to take the fight to the upper class. He vows to kill each and every person who treats him like trash. This leads to a series of confrontations where Rudo fights several powerful enemies. It’s a brutal story that has several interesting and complex characters, and it’s a perfect tale for Studio Bones to bring to life.

No one can ever question Studio Bones when it comes to animation in the first place, but the studio has clearly outdone itself in terms of quality. The animation in the trailer looks stunning, and each frame looks like a piece of art. The music is also incredible, and the voice acting just gets under your skin, in a good way, of course. So, it’s no wonder that the entire community is already talking about the upcoming anime.

In fact, they are already calling it peak fiction, suggesting that the first season of anime can match the popularity of ongoing Shonen series like Jujutsu Kaisen or Demon Slayer.

Gachiakuta Cast Revealed by Studio Bones

The trailer wasn’t the only thing that was revealed to us by Studio Bones. The creators have also revealed some information about the cast. Here you go:

Fumihiko Suganuma (Director)

Hiroshi Seko (Composer)

Satoshi Ishino (Character Design)

Taku Iwasaki (Music Composer)

Aoi Ichikawa as Rudo

Katsuyuki Konishi as Enjin

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Zanka

Yumiri Hanamori as Riyo

My Hero Academia is over, and Studio Bones is all set to come back with the Vigilantes spin-off. However, the animation studio needs to step out of the universe of MHA and let the world know that it can handle more than one big project. Well, it seems like the studio is all set to surprise us with not one but two hit series in 2025. While the MHA spin-off is set to premiere in April 2025, Gachiakuta will grace our screens in June 2025.