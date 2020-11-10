Timex has launched its first fashion fitness band in India. It comes in two color variants – Rose Gold and Black with stainless steel mesh bands. The company is also offering an additional black silicone strap with both models.

Timex Fitness Band: Specifications

Timex fitness band sports a 0.96-inch colored touch display with 160×80 pixel resolution. The company has equipped its fitness band with most of the mainstream features including activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, music playback controls, to name a few. You also get notifications for calls and SMS with this one.

As you would expect from a smart wearable gadget, the Timex fitness band comes with water resistance up to 1.5m. Hence, the fitness band should withstand sweat during workout sessions and rain when you’re outdoors.

In terms of battery life, Timex promises 5 days of usage on a single charge. The estimated battery life is on the lower end with respect to other fitness bands in the segment. The band recharges through a proprietary connector with a USB A port on one end.

“This fitness band is the latest example where we are pushing the boundaries of innovation and providing Indian consumers the opportunity to own high quality band which they can wear anytime- whether it is a formal get-together, a business meeting, or any outdoor activity,” said Ajay Dhyani, Head- Marketing and E-Commerce, Timex Group.

Timex Fitness Band: Price and Availability

Timex fitness band costs Rs.4,495 in India. It is available to buy from Timex’s online store and other authorized Timex offline retail partners.

